2019 One year ago today
The Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine has discontinued its long-running telephone service aimed to help people cope with the grief of losing a pet. Charlie Powell, spokesman for the college, said the hotline was receiving too many calls not directly related to the death or impending death of animals. … $100,000 in upgrades for Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve will provide more parking, better access, new signage and a vault toilet.
2015 Five years ago today
The Troy City Council voted to impose water restrictions for all residents on the city’s water system. Even-numbered addresses can water only on even-numbered days, and odd-numbered houses will only water on odd-numbered days. Watering will only be permitted between 6-9 a.m. and 6-9 p.m. … Dozens of farmers, researchers, agriculture businesspeople and students gathered at the University of Idaho’s Parker Farm for an opportunity to catch up on the UI’s wheat crossing research, learn about new problems and solutions in the agriculture industry and enjoy a free lunch.
2010 10 years ago today
What started with only two people at Washington State University has now become the largest center for reproductive biology in the country. WSU professor Michael Griswold said about 34 years ago when he first came to the university, there were only two faculty members working in reproductive biology. … Pullman will put a $144,000 grant to use throughout the city in the coming weeks by cleaning out pipes and monitoring stormwater or untreated water outlets wherever they pour into natural water sources. The money is a piece of a $23.5 million Municipal Stormwater Capacity Grant program distributed throughout the state.