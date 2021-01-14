2020 One year ago today
It’s been about 18 months since Syringa Mobile Home Park officially closed, but illegal dumping of household garbage and large furniture and appliance items has kept Latah County officials’ attention on the private park east of Moscow. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said county officials are trying to contact the bankruptcy trustee, who is effectively in control of the park, to see what the trustee is willing to do to take care of the accumulating garbage. … A divided Pullman City Council passed a zone change that would allow college student housing to be built near the intersection of North Grand Avenue and Albion Drive. The council passed both a resolution and an ordinance to approve the zone change. Mayor Glenn Johnson provided the tie-breaking vote to pass the resolution 4-3.
2016 Five years ago today
Moscow Police Chief David Duke announced he will retire in June. Duke, 60, was promoted to chief in January 2011 after serving as assistant chief starting in 2005. He came to the department in 1999 as a captain. Duke came to Moscow from the Oklahoma City Police Department, where he had worked for 23 years and saw the effect of domestic terrorism as a first-responder to the 1995 Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing. … Researchers at Washington State University say 2015 was the warmest year on record for Washington state, and it wasn’t even close. WSU meteorologist Nic Loyd, who monitors 171 weather stations statewide as part of WSU’s AgWeatherNet research, said 2015 was 3.9 degrees above the state’s average temperature of about 46.1 degrees Fahrenheit, noting 2015’s average temperature was 50 degrees. Loyd said the new record shattered the 1934 Dust Bowl record by .9 degrees.
2011 10 years ago today
Mark Edwards began working at the University of Idaho the day after Martin Luther King III spoke in the Kibbie Dome in 2007. Nearly four years later, the UI president’s assistant for diversity, equity and community is looking forward to the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s visit to Moscow. Jackson, a prominent American civil rights activist and leader of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, will speak at the Dome to commemorate Black History Month. His address, titled “Keep Hope Alive,” will be followed by a question-and-answer period. … Lloyd Mues said he won’t allow the UI to create a new position for him when he steps down as vice president of finance and administration. But he also said he’s staying in Moscow and might consider serving the university again if his skills are needed in an existing area. In that case, he would compete with other applicants for the hypothetical position, he said.