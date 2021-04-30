2020 One year ago today
After two decades of operation, the Daily Grind coffeehouse on Pullman’s Main Street will shut its doors. The business announced on Instagram its coffeehouse will close. The Daily Grind’s two drive-through locations on South Grand Avenue and North Grand Avenue will remain open. The coffeehouse is closing because of COVID-19 restrictions, owner Tami Grady said. The business was already struggling to keep up with rising costs of labor and goods even before the pandemic limited its operations, she said. … Moscow’s Logos School plans to reopen to live instruction — so long as Idaho Gov. Brad Little lifts a statewide stay-at-home order in an announcement expected today. Logos Superintendent Larry Stephenson said school leaders will monitor Little’s announcement and reactions from the Moscow City Council and mayor before making a final decision but noted school trustees voted in favor of reopening last week. Stephenson said Logos halted classes in March and that the board “wants to have our children back in school as soon as possible.”
2016 Five years ago today
SpaceX co-founder Tom Mueller told his story of how a logger from St. Maries became a rocket scientist to University of Idaho engineering students Friday at the UI’s Engineering and Design Expo. Mueller was the keynote speaker at the expo, which the UI says is the Northwest’s longest-running student engineering showcase. Hundreds of students display their own science projects every year during the event. Mueller told the packed Vandal Ballroom it was the UI that prepared him for his dream to become an aircraft engineer. … Researchers at WSU predict the Pacific Northwest, including the Palouse, will see a stripe rust epidemic this year. Stripe rust, a fungus that infects wheat and can sharply reduce wheat yields, is also known as yellow rust for the yellow spores it leaves on wheat, rye, barley and other grasses.
2011 10 years ago today
The nearly 88,000 baby boomers in Idaho and 415,000 in Washington on their way to retirement age over the next five years will have to go paperless with their payment checks. Anyone newly applying for Social Security Veterans Affairs or other federal benefits must choose an electronic option to receive their payments. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, if all those receiving paper checks switched to electronic payments, it would save Idaho $351,000 and $1.2 million in Washington annually. … Moscow’s gently used book store of 30 years has settled into its new location, and is welcoming everyone to take a look. Read it Again, formerly known as T.J.’s Books, moved from its Almon Street location to 115 E. Second St., where Martin’s Auto used to be. Owner Scott Janke said the number of walk-ins has jumped significantly. The old Martin’s Auto bay the bookstore is housed in has been renovated by University City Builders to expose the old brick and skylights of the building.