2018 One year ago today
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office officially certified the petition signatures submitted by Idahoans for Healthcare to qualify Medicaid expansion as a ballot measure this November, according to an Idahoans for Healthcare news release. If passed, expanding Medicaid will provide health care for the estimated 62,000 Idahoans who fall into the state’s health care coverage gap. … Two structurally deficient bridges that connect the Palouse to two of eastern Washington’s most travelled highways may be entirely reconstructed by fall 2020. The Washington State Department of Transportation has applied for a grant through the United States Department of Transportation to demolish two bridges on the north end of Colfax and reconstruct one bridge in their place.
2014 Five years ago today
As of this week, 100 people have wiped their criminal slate clean by completing Whitman County’s Pre-Charging Divergent Program, according to Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy. The program allows minors caught in possession of alcohol or marijuana to complete a series of requirements that will take the infraction off their record. … Over the past three years, Washington State University has invested more than $120 million into its football program, all in hopes of returning to its past glory. Athletic Director Bill Moos feels is necessary, as he saw this firsthand when he was Oregon’s Athletic Director from 1995-2007, a period that saw the Ducks catapult from relative obscurity to become one of the nation’s top football programs.
2009 10 years ago today
Discussion of the proposed reforms to American health care are trickling down to the Palouse even as Congress tries to decide what exactly those reforms will look like. The latest House bill would cover 94 percent of “non-elderly” people and create a government-run plan to compete with private insurers. The House bill would also require individuals to get health insurance and require large companies to provide health insurance. … A gas leak at Northeast Whitman and Kamiaken streets in Pullman prompted an evacuation of all residents in the immediate area. Pullman Fire Captain Don Foster said the leak was created by construction workers at the site when an asphalt grinder hit a 4-inch gas main.
1994 25 years ago today
Move over Cove-Mallard. With two lawsuits in hand and a promise to take the issue all the way to the Supreme Court, Idaho environmental groups may kick up enough dust over massive logging plans in the Payette National Forest to make the Cove-Mallard debate look like a quiet, in-house fight. Four groups filed suit last week to challenge the first of 67 timber sales and 600 miles of new logging road. … Developers will pay affect fees to the county for the traffic they create, if a proposed revision to the Whitman County comprehensive plan is approved. The proposed revision to the transportation element of the comprehensive plan would, for the first time, systematically assess the impact on country roads of anyone applying for a development permit.