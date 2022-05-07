2021 One year ago
Former Moscow City Councilor Walter Steed asked Latah County Commissioner Tom Lamar to do one thing while Lamar filled in this week for Sen. David Nelson: end one of the longest legislative sessions in Idaho history. Lamar, a Moscow Democrat like Nelson, did his best. “It’s really different as a state senator,” Lamar said. “You’re kind of wading through all this stuff that seems a lot more political and perhaps less direct in terms of helping people.” He said he debated several bills, including a property tax relief bill that passed both the House and the Senate. ... The Washington State University Board of Regents approved a 2.5% tuition increase for the 2021-22 academic year during its meeting. Tuition for in-state undergraduates will increase $127.50 per semester, while in-state graduate students will pay $147.60 more per semester.
2017 Five years ago
Leftover rain from a storm cell that had, just the night before, knocked out power to more than 11,000 Moscow residents, drizzled on vendors and shoppers who took to Main Street early that morning to purchase homemade products in the 30 degree weather. Even the ceremonial ringing of the cowbell by Mayor Bill Lambert to signify the start of the market appeared to be done with some hesitancy. “Is it starting? Is it now?” Lambert asked before ringing the bell near Friendship Square, while other city workers announced that the Farmers Market had officially begun. City officials then walked across Friendship Square to the Jackson Street parking lot where a new set of $200,000 public restrooms were officially opened after months of deliberation by the City Council. ... A red-leaf Japanese maple blushed in the sun as a crowd gathered in the courtyard where it was being planted behind Brink Hall on the University of Idaho campus. The tree was placed there in honor of and dedicated to former College of Science Dean Paul J. Joyce, who died last year in an automobile accident in Clearwater County. “We’re a year out from kind of a tumultuous time for all of us,” UI Provost and Executive Vice President John Wiencek told the crowd gathered for the dedication. Holly Wichman, a university distinguished professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, spoke of Joyce’s talent for interdisciplinary collaboration and his contributions to his field.
2012 10 years ago
When Pullman High School senior Bowen Wolcott first started playing trumpet in sixth grade, he had no idea the instrument — and music in general — would come to play such a central role in his life. “I thought, ‘Well, I guess I’ll pick this up,’ ” Wolcott. “But it turns out I really liked music and playing the trumpet, so I just kept pursuing it.” His dedication was rewarded this year when he was chosen by the National Association for Music Education to perform with the All-National Jazz Band in Washington, D.C. ... It had been several years since Dan O’Brien had visited Moscow prior to making an appearance Monday at the University of Idaho’s rededication of its newly renovated track and field complex, aptly named the Dan O’Brien Track & Field Complex. Since selling his Moscow home in 2002, his trips to the Palouse have been fewer and fewer over the years. The track and field star has basked and mostly excelled in the national spotlight since his days on the Palouse, winning four world championships and an Olympic gold medal in 1996 — after failing to make the 1992 Games as a decathlete following three straight faults in the pole vault, and despite a great deal of hype through a Reebok advertising campaign. He’ll even be inducted into the Olympic Hall of Fame.