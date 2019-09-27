2018 One year ago today
The Pullman School District is considering proposing a new renovation bond to address capacity concerns at Lincoln Middle School, Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell said during a state of the district address. LMS is the top priority in regard to facility concerns in the district, followed by a new transportation building and renovations to the Pioneer Center, Maxwell said. … Wildfires have spread like, well, wildfire the past few years in the Western U.S. During a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum, Heather Heward, senior instructor at the UI College of Natural Resources, said recent wildfires have often been more difficult to tame than fires in the last century, partly because of increased temperatures.
2014 Five years ago today
Organizers of the Vandal Town Block Party hope it becomes an annual event in downtown Moscow. Main Street from A to Sixth streets — except for Third Street — was closed to traffic during the three-hour event. Bands performed on both sides of Main and an array of businesses and vendors were offering passersby snacks, giving away free items and prizes, and introducing themselves. … Pullman’s Sunnyside Elementary School was a flurry of activity as students from every grade took part in the school’s second annual Move-A-Thon. But children weren’t the only ones moving. The event attracted a large number of parent and community volunteers — including WSU students and football players John Thompson, a sophomore wide receiver, and Jeff Farrar, a freshman defensive back.
2009 10 years ago today
Applause was met with yips, barks and the wagging of tails at Sunnyside Park in Pullman. As Soulstice, a local band, finished playing, nearly half of the listeners looked on with tongues lolling. Around 60 community members attended the Whitman County Humane Society’s Mutt Strut, the first fundraiser for the proposed Pullman dog park. … The Latah Economic Development Council could be receiving an unexpected boost as the organization continues to restructure itself. When the Latah County commissioners were setting the county’s 2010 budget, they included not only $20,000 for the LEDC, but also a last-minute addition of $30,000 to fund a grant-writing position.
1994 25 years ago today
It may not be a fox hunt, but it’s the next best thing. For the second year in a row, the Stanton Farms Inc. Hunter Pace was held, allowing Palouse-area horse lovers to enjoy the thrill and beauty of riding through the countryside, minus the dogs and foxes. … Several components of Washington’s health care reform law that expand coverage for the uninsured may wreak havoc in Whitman County, according to a local administrator. “A lot of people required to pay those amounts are already struggling to pay their bills,” said Whitman County Hospital and Medical Center administrator Gordon McLean.