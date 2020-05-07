2019 One year ago today
The City of Moscow is taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint. Six years ago, the Moscow City Council set a goal to reduce its 2008 greenhouse gas levels by 20 percent by 2020. With a few more sustainability steps, it could accomplish that objective. The city is 13.5 percent below its 2008 carbon dioxide emissions. … Adding more condominiums, tiny homes and duplexes could help improve the housing market on the Palouse according to local landlords. That was some of the feedback given to the Partnership for Economic Prosperity and Thomas P. Miller and Associates, leading a study on housing needs in Whitman and Latah counties.
2015 Five years ago today
Deary Junior-Senior High School planned a mock drunk driving scene, complete with student actors, fake blood, volunteers from the Deary ambulance and fire departments, to show teenagers the dangers of driving drunk. A mother screamed in horror as she identified the body of her daughter, while nearby a teenager was restrained with handcuffs and placed in a police car after failing a sobriety test. … Whitman County’s new $4 million waste facility is scheduled to open this month after a year of construction. The 11,500-square-foot transfer station is double the size of the old one. It has four spaces for commercial dumping and four for residential dumping.
2010 10 years ago today
The threat of being fined $10 per out-of-state pack of cigarettes never stopped Washington tobacco consumers from crossing the state border in favor of the cheaper Idaho cigarettes. New legislation that increased the tax on cigarettes by a dollar a pack, along with candy tax, bottled water tax and an increase in the Business and Occupation Tax, will only continue to push business out of state to the detriment of local companies, local business owners said. … The University of Idaho track and field team’s throwers have been on a tear this spring. On the men’s side, James Rogan, a senior from Eagle, won the hammer throw at the Oregon Relays with an effort of 221-feet, 7-inches. That toss broke the old school record by three feet.