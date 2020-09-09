2019 One year ago today
A group called Citizens for a Healthy Palouse wants Whitman County commissioners to permanently ban any new marijuana businesses in the unincorporated parts of the county. The group submitted a petition to the commissioners with more than 400 signatures in support of the proposal. It cites the “noxious” smell of the plants, the current size of the industry and concerns about water quality and drug use in general. … Jim Logan is in his fourth year as manager of the Latah County Fair, and he said the four-day family fun event has gotten “bigger and better” each year during that time. “It’s definitely not the same fair we’ve had in the past,” Logan said. “Every year is getting bigger and more different.”
2015 Five years ago today
Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey and the rest of the schools’ staffs were recognized for being the first district in the state to achieve accreditation from AdvancED. The collaboration with AdvancEd made it possible for the district simultaneously to meet federal No Child Left Behind school improvement regulations and state accreditation requirements. … Pullman’s iconic water tower featuring a Charlie Brown mural is currently hidden behind a thick white tarp as crews work to sandblast and repaint the 67-year-old structure after it sprang a leak earlier this year. The job was needed after a resident reported water leaking out of the 103-foot-tall tower, which overlooks the city from Pioneer Hill.
2010 10 years ago today
A social justice forum held at the 1912 Center in Moscow titled “Fear of the Other” discussed the theme of safety and comfort versus fear of the unknown as the first event in a series of programs for Moscow’s Inclusive Community Week. “The more we talk, which is what we are doing here,” said UI faculty member for Asian and religious studies Sayantani Dasgupta, “The more we bring the awareness that these realities exist ... and if the majority does not get involved with this, then these stereotypes, these problems will continue to persist.”