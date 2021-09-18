2020 One year ago today
The coronavirus pandemic has cast uncertainty over music programs across the country, but with the support of her mother, Moscow High School music teacher Leah Dahl says her program is now up and running and bigger than ever. Dahl’s mother, Alice Hanks Allen, took it upon herself to sew together “slit” masks that include a small, horizontal hole beneath overlapping pleats. A student can lift the top layer out of the way and slip through a mouthpiece, which allows them to play brass and woodwind instruments. … Garden harvest season is in full swing on the Palouse, but its arrival has some growers scrambling to figure out how to preserve their food. A national canning supplies shortage has affected the availability of canning equipment at local retailers, making it difficult to purchase some canning supplies — specifically canning lids — in grocery and hardware stores.
2016 Five years ago today
About 75 capes of red, blue, green, pink and purple flapped in the wind in Moscow’s old Tidyman’s parking lot as superheroes dressed up to participate in a 5K fun run put on by Gritman Medical Center. The fun run is one of two annual fundraisers for the Gritman Medical Center Auxiliary Light a Candle Fund — which uses 100 percent of its donations to aid residents in Whitman and Latah counties fighting cancer. ... Beads of water ran down carnival rides and colored tents at the Latah County Fair … but fair-goers weathered the storm with umbrellas in hand and hoodies pulled over their heads. Country music blasted near the carnival rides and games as the voice of a quick-speaking auctioneer blared near the steer, sheep and pig barns.
2011 10 years ago today
For the past two years, there has been another food option available at the Latah County Fair aside from traditional goodies like elephant ears, french fries and cotton candy. Since 2010, members of the Gritman Medical Center kitchen staff have manned the Hospice Food Booth at the fair, serving up nutritious, local food for hungry families. The menu includes Palouse lentil salad and hummus made from local garbanzo beans, with the main menu item a barbecued black Angus burger supplied by area ranchers Ron and Janie Nirk. … Members of the Moscow High School Environmental Club spent about 488 hours volunteering at Phillips Farm this summer, but the work is never done at the 160-acre park north of Moscow. A group from the Environmental Club returned to the farm this weekend to prepare the property for an open house. The high schoolers spent the day cleaning out bird boxes, watering a new apple orchard and replacing signs describing plants that can be found along the park’s primitive hiking trails. Phillips Farm was bequeathed to the city of Moscow in 1972 by Virgil Phillips “for the benefit and use of the children of Moscow for recreation purposes.” That is why science teacher and Environmental Club adviser Lee Anne Eareckson said it is appropriate to use the property as an outdoor classroom.