2018 One year ago today
Dulce Kersting-Lark, president of the Moscow Central Lions Club, said one of the biggest misconceptions she seeks to dispel about the decades-old service organization is that members have to be men. The club, which has about 70 members, boasts a mix of older adults, young professionals, college students, retired people and a mix of men and women, Kersting-Lark said. … The Latah County Sheriff’s Office will have to wait at least one more year for the addition of a K-9 unit. Sheriff Richie Skiles said he met with the Latah County Commissioners on Thursday to review the department budget requests submitted in June and learned his request for a K-9 unit was denied, largely because of a 4 percent wage increase for all county employees.
2014 Five years ago today
Families and friends from all over Idaho, Washington and even Oregon showed up Saturday morning in the small town of Deary to celebrate and compete in Deary Friendship Days. Throughout the day, participants watched a parade, browsed vendors in the park, enjoyed different concerts and bid in one live and one silent auction. ... Based on the results of a new salary survey, Pullman officials are recommending the city’s nonunion employees receive an average pay raise of 10.7 percent — or $6,264 per year. If approved during today’s City Council meeting, nonunion workers would receive a minimum 5-percent raise.
2009 10 years ago today
Idaho seventh- and eighth-graders may face stricter accountability requirements beginning in fall 2010 if the Legislature approves a Department of Education plan to institute a middle school credit system. The plan would require students to pass at least 80 percent of their courses to advance to the next grade. Students also would not be allowed to lose a full year’s worth of credit in any one academic area, such as math or English. ... Whitman County officials said they are running out of ways to avoid cutting jobs to make up for the county’s 2009 budget deficit. Assistant Finance Director Sharron Cunningham said continued drops in interest-rate revenues from county investments and sluggish sales-tax numbers have swelled the county’s deficit to $360,000.
1994 25 years ago today
Palouse wheat producers are jumping for joy. The Environmental Protection Agency announced today that Dividend, a seed treatment for winter wheat, was approved. And it appears that the seed treatment will get to Palouse distributors in time for this fall’s planting of winter wheat, which should begin the first week of September and continue through the third week of the month. … The Juliaetta-Kendrick volunteer ambulance department is hoping an ambulance taxing district might be one way to help them provide better daytime emergency services.