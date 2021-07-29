2020 One year ago today
Patients who are tested for COVID-19 at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow should expect results in three days on average, according to a hospital spokesperson. Peter Mundt, Gritman’s director of community relations and marketing, said some results are available prior to three days and other results take longer. The six labs Gritman uses include one at Gritman, another at Moscow Family Medicine, one at a state lab in Boise and three are private ones spread across the country. … The Pullman School District has received a grant for more than $5 million from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to fund the construction of a Whitman County Transportation Cooperative. The final plans and specifications for the project have been approved. The grant will provide a significant portion of the funding for the project, which will serve the bus maintenance and repair needs of multiple districts in Whitman County, including Colfax, Palouse and Garfield school districts.
2016 Five years ago today
Debbie Sperry has gathered in California sunshine most of her life, but the 35-year-old pastor and her family made the trip north to Moscow about a month ago to start a new chapter in their lives. Sperry is the new pastor at First United Methodist Church on East Third Street in Moscow. Sperry said her mother has cancer and leaving her was difficult, but, she added, she and her husband, Rick, felt convinced that Moscow was the place God wanted them and their 5-year-old daughter, Ruth, and 9-month-old son. … Warm summer weather and decreased rainfall throughout Washington state has resulted in a statewide burn ban on lands protected by the Department of Natural Resources through Sept. 30. Fireworks are also illegal on DNR lands. Exceptions include federally owned land, such as national forests, wildlife refuges or other lands under federal agency control. Fires in designated campground fire pits are also excluded from this ban. Local fire districts may also have burn restrictions in place, as well.
2011 10 years ago today
The Postal Service is considering closing more than 1 in 10 of its retail outlets. The financially troubled agency announced that it will study 3,653 local offices, branches and stations for possible closing. But many of those may be replaced by what the service is calling Village Post Offices in which postal services are offered in local stores, libraries or government offices. Locally, post offices in Harvard, Hooper, Malden and at the University of Idaho in Moscow are on the list of locations the Postal Service plans to study for potential closure. … Washington state’s growing biofuel industry will likely play a vital role in the nation’s eventual transition to alternative energy in aviation. Thus it was fitting that Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., chaired a hearing in the U.S. Senate Aviation Operations, Safety and Security Subcommittee about alternative aviation fuels. “With the rising cost of jet fuel and the thriving American biofuel industry, we have an opportunity to help the aviation industry by keeping costs down for the future,” Cantwell said. On the other hand, it could raise the price Palouse farmers get for their camelina, one of several crops around the country suitable for biofuel production.