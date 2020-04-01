2019 One year ago today
An “iconic” principal at West Park Elementary School will retire after 30 years as an educator. Bill Marineau has been Idaho Teacher of the Year twice. He’s moving to California to join his long-time fiancee. ... A crew is working to contain a fuel spill near the Lochsa River, the result of a tanker truck crash. A trailer detached during the crash, and one of its fuel tanks ruptured and spilled 1,200 gallons of gasoline into a roadside drainage ditch.
2015 Five years ago today
The suspect in January shootings which killed three people made his first appearance in Latah County court. John Lee will be held without bond. He allegedly fled Moscow to Whitman County after the shootings and was arrested in Colfax after a high-speed chase.
2010 10 years ago today
A local physician said Medicare could reduce costs for health care in the long term. Janice Boughton said the newly passed healthcare reform will help, but changes on the local level will make health care better and cheaper for residents. … In the wake of budget cuts at Washington State University, a group of students will hold a community forum to voice concerns about the cuts. The event will not only involve a forum, but also poetry, skits, opinions and a presentation.