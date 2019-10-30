2018 One year ago today
In a mock election staged by the League of Women Voters of Moscow, Latah County high school students supported Lt. Gov. Brad Little, R-Emmet, in his bid for Idaho’s governorship over Paulette Jordan, D-Plummer. Little took 350 votes to Jordan’s 303. … The new owner of the 268-acre parcel of land along the Washington-Idaho border formerly owned by Hawkins Co. has no intention of building a big box store on that property. The Hawkins proposal for a major shopping center was intended to be a big revenue generator for the county, and in 2008, the county agreed to reimburse the company as much as $9.1 million for infrastructure.
2014 Five years ago today
A Latah County man doesn’t understand why people are concerned about the permit he is seeking to pump as much as 77,000 gallons of water per day for irrigation of his four-acre plot on Windsong Road near Moscow. It’s still not entirely clear what Jeff Kline plans to do with the water, but he will likely be meeting with the Latah County Commissioners next week to further discuss the permit and his plans. … The Colfax Police Department is planning to add another full-time officer and have that person on duty by early spring. The department currently only has five full-time positions, including the chief. The new position will be a full-time law enforcement officer with an emphasis on code enforcement.
2009 10 years ago today
This year’s Moscow City Council candidates offer voters a variety of approaches to Moscow’s transportation issues. Nearly all the candidates agree something must be done to relieve the centralized flow of Moscow’s traffic, particularly at the intersection of Third and Washington streets. … Mayoral races in Genesee and Kendrick highlight several contested elections throughout Latah County. Youth vs. experience is the choice voters are facing in the Genesee mayoral race as 22-year-old current Lewis-Clark State College Student Body President Clay Long faces former longtime council member Steve Odenborg, who stepped down in 2005. They are vying to replace the outgoing mayor, Randy Hall.