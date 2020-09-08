2019 One year ago today
Two Boy Scouts carefully unfolded the American flag and gently laid it into the fire pit, where flames enveloped the Stars and Stripes and quickly turned them to ashes. Overseeing the proceeding was 17-year-old Richard Crawford, a Logos School student who is working to complete his Eagle Scout requirements. He organized the American flag retirement event at the American Legion Cabin in Moscow as part of the conclusion to his Eagle Scout project. … A male grizzly bear that traveled long distances to reach the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area seems to have found sufficient resources to stay put. The 3-year-old bear has been in the upper Storm Creek drainage, about 10 miles southeast of Lolo Pass. The bear has been in Idaho since traveling from the Cabinet Mountains in Montana this spring. Grizzly bears are protected by the Endangered Species Act and are off-limits to hunters.
2015 Five years ago today
In the immediate aftermath of Washington State’s stunning 24-17 loss to Portland State, a visit to social media, where fans were pressing the panic button, said it all about how the Cougar faithful were taking the defeat. Those concerns are justified — ESPN gave WSU a 97.6 percent chance of winning that game … The Moscow Affordable Housing Trust Inc. has an agreement to purchase a lot at 306 Morton St. in Moscow to construct housing. It has asked the city for $21,344 — the amount remaining in the city’s fund set up a few years ago for this purpose. The trust also purchased a house recently for rehabilitation and resale. Money for the acquisition came from the The Idaho Housing and Finance Association.
2010 10 years ago today
A $1,000 reward will be offered for information resulting in the arrest and prosecution of any suspects involved in a reported structure fire on Styner Avenue. The Moscow Police and Fire departments responded to the fire at the Berman Creekside Park on the 300 block of Styner. The structure housing the wheelchair-accessible portable toilet at the park and surrounding trees sustained significant damage, according to a Moscow Police Department news release. … The Moscow City Council approved an agreement to purchase property between Lilly and Asbury streets to potentially turn it into a pedestrian pathway or pocket park. The city will purchase the $73,200, two-parcel former railroad corridor from Columbia Grain. The proposed changes to the area are a good investment for children in the area who don’t have a closer park to recreate in than Gormley Park, said Councilor Tom Lamar.