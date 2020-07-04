2019 One year ago today
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock more than 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout in ponds, lakes and reservoirs throughout the Clearwater Region during July. The bodies of water include Elk Creek and Dworkshak reservoirs. .. The Palouse’s biggest hole-by-hole survival golf event is back for its 70th straight edition with some familiar faces in the 10-man field. The Moscow Elks Sole Survivor tournament is set to tee off at the club’s nine-hole course off Troy Road.
2015 Five years ago today
University of Idaho distinguished professor and microbiologist and food science researcher Carolyn Hovde Bohach was appointed to the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. … Following their yearly tradition, Moscow couple Rob and Shan Dudley decorated their front yard on East D Street for the Fourth of July with a collection of old cars and stuffed animals.
2010 10 years ago today
Moscow’s most fashion-conscious canines celebrated Independence Day in style at the annual Mutt Strut in Friendship Square. Bella, a dachshund dressed as flagmaker Betsy Ross, won first place in the patriotic costume contest judged by Mayor Nancy Chaney. More than 20 dogs and their owners entered the competition. … Soon-to-be University of Idaho football player Jayson Washington left his mark at the Idaho All-Star Football game Saturday at Holt Arena. Washington, of Moscow, scored on a two-point conversion and was named the game’s offensive MVP for his effort in leading Team Idaho to a 22-0 win over Treasure Valley.