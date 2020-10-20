2019 One year ago today
Some took shelter under awnings, but most braved standing in the constant drizzle to get a front-row view of the 2019 University of Idaho Homecoming Parade in downtown Moscow. It was clear the rain and cold weather did not dampen attendance at the annual event as hundreds came out to see local marching bands, trucks and floats stroll down Main Street. That attendance was no doubt boosted by the travelers visiting the Palouse to enjoy Washington State University’s Homecoming as well. … There have been recent closures of steelhead fishing on the Clearwater River and the Snake River downstream of the Couse Creek boat ramp. It’s bad news for sure, but it doesn’t mean all steelhead fishing is closed.
2015 Five years ago today
Dan Keeton’s seemingly innocent and inviting front yard quickly turns into a haunted graveyard featuring smoke machines, lights, spooky music and sound effects. It’s been a tradition for the Pullman firefighter/EMT since 2008. Planning and brainstorming usually begins a month before Halloween, Keeton said, but as the years passed he was able to speed up the process. … Windows throughout downtown Moscow were Vandal-ized by dozens of University of Idaho students working to spread their school pride throughout the community. The artists carefully daubed paint on shop windows in order to create tributes to heroes of all kinds. With and without capes, the works of art served not only to remind community members of the superheroes who work and play among them, but to inform them of the UI’s homecoming theme: A Hero’s Homecoming.
2010 10 years ago today
Fifteen Moscow High School students recently sacrificed a week’s worth of studies and sleep to help several thousand sea turtles get a head start on life. They spent the past year volunteering around the community and collecting donations to be able to afford the trip to La Gloria, Mexico, located south of the resort destination Puerto Vallarta. This year’s trip was the 15th time MHS students have made the trek, which was spearheaded by Environmental Club adviser and teacher Lee Anne Eareckson. … The Pullman High School Math Team, which ranked highest among competing Washington state schools in a recent national competition, is at a “road game” in Spokane. The team is as much about thinking on your feet and using reasoning as about math, said coach Linda Moore. The team took seventh place nationally in the Fall Start-Up Event last month, a national mail-in math competition sponsored by National Assessment and Testing of Seattle.