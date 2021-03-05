2020 One year ago today
Gates will soon be installed at the two entrances to Moscow’s Mountain View Park playfield to deter people from entering the field when it is closed, Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis said. The field, on Mountain View Road on the northeast side of town, has been closed so people and their dogs do not tear up the soggy turf, coming from unseasonably warm and wet conditions. … Sixth graders from Palouse Prairie Charter School in Moscow will present student research and offer solutions for local affordable housing woes to the Moscow Fair and Affordable Housing Commission. Social studies teacher Greg Pierce said the students, guided by a local coalition of experts, used a regional housing assessment of the Palouse produced in 2019 to diagnose issues of access, inventory and affordability of local homes.
2016 Five years ago today
After a few hiccups late last year that postponed Moscow’s single-stream recycling rollout, the program is in full swing. Moscow Sanitation Operations Manager Tim Davis said the city has doubled its recycling since the program began. Davis said the city averaged only 23 tons of recycled materials per month in the three months before the new program began. He said that number more than doubled during the program’s first month, when the city collected 55 tons. … Logos School has purchased 30 acres on the northeast side of Moscow where school officials plan to construct a new campus. The plan of expanding the school’s campus — which is currently on two acres on Baker Street — has been in the works for some time. Moscow Community Development Director Bill Belknap said the property is just east of Mountain View Park and has been examined for the purpose of a possible school site in the past.
2011 10 years ago today
Local and state leaders ogled the new digs for Whitman County elections staff, noting the marked upgrade from the former ballot-tabulation space. Whitman County workers used to have to bundle up and sit on heating pads when collecting and processing ballots from a storage room called “the vault.” Now, such measures won’t be necessary. Whitman County moved their elections operations into a newly renovated building. … While a group of Moscow High School students have serious concerns about Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna’s education reform pending before the state Legislature, they knew they didn’t want to send the wrong message.