2020 One year ago today
Cheerleaders from the Palouse competed in the Vandal Cheer Challenge at the University of Idaho Memorial Gym. Proud parents braved the winter weather to watch their children dance, cartwheel and somersault in front of judges at the regional competition. The Moscow-based Lightning Elite, a cheerleading club comprised of athletes ages 3 to 14-plus from around the Palouse, took home first place in the event. … Record-breaking Washington State senior forward Borislava Hristova scored a game-high 20 points to spark a fourth-quarter comeback and eventual 66-59 upset win against hated rival Washington on Saturday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena. In the process, she became Wazzu’s all-time leading scorer — for either men’s or women’s hoops.
2016 Five years ago today
Firefighters and emergency medical technicians aided a motorist on First Street outside the Moscow Public Library. Moscow Police Chief David Duke said a 68-year-old Potlatch woman was attempting to pull out of the library parking lot when she reportedly lost control of the vehicle, sideswiped a parked vehicle and continued down the road, striking another vehicle before coming to a stop on the sidewalk against a guy wire. The woman was uninjured in the collision and reportedly told police her accelerator had stuck. The second vehicle struck, a Subaru, was likely totaled in the collision, he said. … It might take months to decide which Moscow residents will continue receiving alley pickup service for roll carts filled with trash and recycling. A final switch over for more than 450 customers to street-only pickups was planned, but the change was stopped last week when a significant number of residents within areas slated for this procedural change — such as Fort Russell — said it would be too difficult because their homes lacked driveways leading to the street.
2011 10 years ago today
University of Idaho President Duane Nellis said he’s “relatively pleased” the governor’s proposed cuts to higher education next year aren’t as large as they could have been. Otter’s proposal calls for a 1.3 percent, $2.8 million reduction in general funds next year for the state’s public four-year colleges and universities. For the UI, which has seen its overall budget reduced by 23 percent during the past two years, next year’s smaller cut is a breath of fresh air. Nellis said he heard the cuts could have gone as high as 13 percent, “which would be devastating.”