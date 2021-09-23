2020 One year ago today
Former Idahonian Managing Editor Ted Stanton was a “very versatile and committed editor,” a “quintessential” newsman and a mentor to a young newsroom, according to reporters who worked with Stanton in the 1970s. They recalled his crew cut, which was often covered by a beret on chilly days; his relentless pursuit to ride his bicycle to the office — even through the snow; and his accurate long-distance shooting on the basketball court — before the 3-point line was implemented. Stanton died Sept. 10 at his home in Houston after a long illness. He was 90. … Thirteen area high school students were selected as semifinalists for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a press release from the organization. The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1 percent of high school seniors in the U.S. and consists of the top-scoring entrants in each state.
2016 Five years ago today
Some students at Lincoln Middle School and Pullman High School will be given the opportunity to play music thanks to a generous donation from the Kiwanis Club. The schools recently received 14 instruments, including violins, trumpets, flutes, saxophones and even a xylophone, which the organization collected during its annual instrument drive. “It’s a great feeling to be able to give the gift of music, appreciation of the arts and a chance for self expression to a young person,” said Kerry Swanson, who helped organize the drive. ... Marijuana isn’t getting closer to being legalized in Idaho, but legalized marijuana is inching closer to the state. The second marijuana retailer allocated to Whitman County by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board — Premium Roast LLC — plans to set up shop on the Pullman-Moscow Highway, about 4,500 feet from the Idaho border. The shop would be at the old Crossroads Nursery at the intersection of the Pullman-Moscow Highway and Airport Road on an 8.14-acre parcel.
2011 10 years ago today
A sprinkler head broke in a Washington State University dorm room, dousing a number of other dorms in the building on Olympia Avenue. The Pullman Fire Department received a call just before 9 a.m. and responded to the fifth floor of McEachern Hall, where water sprayed from the broken sprinkler head for about 30 minutes. ... When David Simon co-created the television drama “The Wire,” what he wanted most was to generate “discussion and debate about what might matter.” Simon accepted the William Julius Wilson Award for the Advancement of Social Justice from WSU Thursday evening in the Compton Union Building, followed by a presentation called, “The End of the American Century, and What’s in it for You.”