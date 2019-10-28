2018 One year ago today
At just 17, Rosemary Adams has already scored a win for women’s health. Earlier this month, Moscow High School installed dispensers that will offer free menstrual products to students, and Adams, a senior at MHS, led the charge. Thanks to Adams and the help of Principal Erik Perryman, supportive students, faculty and staff, two new dispensers were installed in MHS women’s bathrooms. One more will be added as the school’s budget allows. … Things are changing at Marketime Drug — but just a little. On Sept. 30, Joanne Westberg, the owner since 1986, sold the pharmacy store, located at 209 E. Third St. in Moscow, to Erik Nelson, a 2013 Washington State University graduate and a pharmacist out of Spokane. While Nelson is up in Spokane, he’ll have plenty of help to keep the store running. Westberg said she will stay on at Marketime as a pharmacist.
2014 Five years ago today
Latah County Commissioners intend to meet with a property owner near Moscow who sought permission from the Idaho Department of Water Resources to use a large amount of groundwater for irrigation. The county filed a protest with the state earlier this month on behalf of property owners who share the well system with Jeff Kline of Windsong Lane, and those same property owners expressed their concerns about the issue to the commissioners. … A Moscow City Council subcommittee asked staff to create a proposal for the current recycling collection contractor to provide single-stream recycling curbside pickup service. The Public Works-Finance Committee subsequently will hear what the contractor, Latah Sanitation Inc., expects the change will cost before the committee will decide whether the proposal should be forwarded to the full council.
2009 10 years ago today
University of Idaho Faculty Senators approved a pair of recommendations that stemmed from the group’s recent discussions about health insurance and faculty accounts. Senate Vice Chairman Dan Eveleth proposed a motion to recommend the University Benefits Advisory Group use money from the UI’s health insurance trust fund to hire UI researchers to regularly survey employees and retirees about their utilization of and attitudes toward their university-provided health insurance. … Washington State University Professor David Demers said for the past few years, WSU administration has attempted to get him fired or discredited for voicing unpopular opinions about the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication. Demers hopes to take his case to the U.S. District Court in Eastern Washington, that the individuals have, in effect, tried to stop him from practicing free-speech rights granted by the First Amendment of the Constitution.