2018 One year ago today
The first Palouse Area Bicycle Show was greeted with sparse attendance, but organizers and attendees say they view the event as a modest success. The bicycle show was the final installment of Palouse Bike Week, a community-wide series of daily challenges and events led by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce meant to encourage bicycling on the Palouse. … When 25-year-old Matthew Sutherland, a Democrat, decided to run for State Representative in Washington’s 9th Legislative District, it was clear it would be an uphill battle. After all, a Democrat hasn’t been elected to the Pos. 2 seat since 1937. If Sutherland wins, he would become the youngest state legislator in Washington’s House of Representatives.
2014 Five years ago today
The influx of students to the Palouse for the start of the fall semester brought with it a surge in the use of fake IDs at local liquor stores and bars. The Moscow Police Department responded to 13 reports of false identification from Aug. 22 and Sept. 5, the first two weeks of college students returning to the area, at the state-owned liquor store on West Pullman Road in Moscow. … Around 25 people attended the first public hearing on the environmental assessment draft outlining the cost and effects of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport runway realignment and expansion project. Of those 25, three residents commented publicly.
2009 10 years ago today
For one day, Kendrick became the most powerful place in Idaho. Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter proclaimed Kendrick to be the state’s “Capital for a Day. “ Otter and his staff took questions on issues including poverty, education, transportation, wolves and everything in between. … Debbie Sherman used to keep her pockets full of pennies as a grocery store clerk years ago. Whenever a child came to her till shorthanded, Sherman would dig into her pocket and give them the money they needed to buy a treat. Sherman is still in the business of giving money to those in need as the executive director of the United Way in Pullman. The money she gives out now, however, is no small change.
1994 25 years ago today
Everybody has their best guess on why Moscow seems to be growing, though no one can say for sure. That uncertainty should change soon. The city recently contracted with University of Idaho economists for a scientific look at the reasons behind Moscow’s growth and to put an end to the guesswork. … University of Idaho athletics are going west — Big West that is. The State Board of Education approved proposals from the UI and Boise State University that will allow the institutions to jump from the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I-AA Big Sky Conference, to the Division I-A Big West Conference. UI President Elisabeth Zinser and BSU President Charles Ruch said the two universities hope to make the jump in the 1996 season.