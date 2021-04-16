2020 One year ago today
The Idaho State Board of Education today unanimously approved minimum criteria K-12 schools in the state must meet if they plan to reopen before the end of the 2020 school year. In a meeting on April 6, the board voted to extend statewide school closures through the end of the school year but said it would issue guidelines for schools to meet if they wish to open early. The board approved the criteria, developed with input from state and local health officials, in a remote meeting this morning. … Mark Wintz, a local developer from Wintz and Co., purchased the former Salvation Army thrift store on South Jackson Street on March 31 and intends to convert the space into offices for a local tech company — not Emsi — that is seeking more space, according to Justin Rasmussen, broker for Kiemle Hagood in Moscow. Rasmussen said Kiemle Hagood is seeking a tenant for the building once Emsi moves to its new location. The new Emsi building is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
2016 Five years ago today
Tim Hill is working to open the Palouse Museum of Science and History in downtown Colfax this fall. The museum will include historical artifacts, as well as gallery space for local art. … A 49-year-old Colfax man was sentenced in Whitman County Superior Court to three months in jail for felony eluding after he led police on a cross-state chase March 26 and reached speeds of up to 90 mph. The man told police he did so to test the officers’ driving abilities. He was also sentenced to an additional three months for failure to pay court costs from a 2013 second-degree identity theft conviction.
2011 10 years ago today
Sixth graders at Lena Whitmore Elementary School in teacher Judy Mock’s class have spent the past few weeks creating Ben’s Bells — handmade wind chimes paired with inspirational and comforting messages. The children will hang their bells in places of their choosing throughout the city. … About 40 people of all ages spent early this morning in the parking lot of the Hope Center on Pullman Road in Moscow. The Hope Center hosted Cardboard City as a fundraiser to support its many programs by having participants gather pledges for sleeping outside. They constructed cardboard homes or brought tents to spend one night sleeping in the conditions that many homeless people spend every night.