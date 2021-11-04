2020 One year ago
A pair of Moscow High School volleyball players earned All-Inland Empire League Class 4A honors as the league recently released its end-of-season team. Sophomore Morgan Claus and senior Izzy Burns were the Bears to make the team. Lakeland swept the top awards. Katy Ryan was the league MVP, Olivia Cooper was the top defensive specialist and Kelsie Badger was named coach of the year. ... Two Republicans and one Democrat earned victories in races for a senate seat and two house seats in Idaho’s 5th Legislative District. With just one small precinct left uncounted in Benewah County, Republican challenger Brandon Mitchell and incumbent Caroline Nilsson Troy each held on for victories against Democratic rivals. Democrat incumbent David Nelson also prevailed.
2016 Five years ago
The second of four public workshops discussing the future of the 19-mile stretch of the Palouse River and Coulee City Railway between Pullman and Colfax pulled trail advocates and landowners to the fifth story of Washington State University’s Center for Undergraduate Education building. For the first time since talks of a trail on the rail began, a dollar figure for the trail was publicly presented. Washington State Department of Transportation official Bob Westby said estimates put the cost of the trail between $7.4 million and $9.4 million. The price tag includes trail paving and replacing a trestle that burned down in 2006 and left a 380-foot gap in the rail line. Westby said that figure doesn’t include maintenance costs, which would run between $10,000 and $33,000 annually to manage weeds along the trail. ... Charlie Gerke recalls encountering physical altercations among students on a daily basis when he first arrived at the Moscow School District in 1995. Some of it came in the form of pushing, and some of it was outright fighting, but the physicality problem at Moscow was habitual. While Gerke, a Safe and Drug Free Schools coordinator, said fights have largely come to a halt, that does not mean bullying has been eradicated from schools.
2011 10 years ago
University of Idaho sophomore Seth Pratt is about to have a whirlwind year as the latest National FFA Western Region vice president. Pratt, 20, is majoring in agricultural science, communications and leadership and will finish this semester’s studies about a month early so he can begin his training and responsibilities as a representative of the American youth organization formerly known as Future Farmers of America. … Chalk up another one. University of Idaho senior Kayla Mortellaro was awarded the Western Athletic Conference’s Golfer of the Month award for October. This marks the fifth Golfer of the Month award for Mortellaro to go with seven Golfer of the Week awards, two WAC Player of the Year honors and Freshman of the Year in her Vandal career.