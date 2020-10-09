2019 One year ago today
Moscow Charter School broke ground on a long-planned middle school expansion that school leaders hope to have completed by mid-March. School Administrator Tony Bonuccelli said the expansion has been in the works since at least 2013, the year he was hired. He said that watching the project finally come to fruition after years of planning has been an emotional experience. Bonuccelli said construction will be completed in three phases, all on the school’s existing property.
2015 Five years ago today
It was half a century ago when former University of Idaho instructor and KUID station manager Peter Haggart experienced the first day of Moscow’s PBS stations transmission, but it’s not a day lost to his memory. “We put KUID FM on the air in 1963 and the TV station Sept. 6, 1965,” he said. “We were there when ‘Sesame Street’ started, ‘The French Chef’ with Julia Child, all those wonderful programs.” … Voters in the Potlatch School District may soon have a multi-million dollar decision to make at a school tax election, but for now they’re just getting the facts. Dozens of community members came out to the district’s junior-senior high school for a community forum examining the needs of aging facilities. The elementary school, built in 1952, needs a new roof; a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; and a complete electrical service upgrade among other renovation projects.
2010 10 years ago today
The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency has completed the purchase of property for redevelopment in the Legacy Crossing Urban Renewal District located at the southwest corner of Sixth and Jackson streets. The agency will facilitate cleanup of the site and gather ideas from the community and a group of students at the University of Idaho on their vision of what the property could be. … Cheuk Eng worked at the old Chinese Village for almost 60 years. But even though he’s retired, he hasn’t left the Moscow business on South Main Street — he’s too busy helping with the new restaurant. Cheuk’s brother, Yick, rented the building to the Li family to give them a chance at their own business.