2020 One year ago today
Washington State University has suspended all on-site activities for its Pullman campus for a second day in response to poor air quality caused by western wildfire smoke. The school said in-person activities have been canceled and faculty and staff are to refrain from reporting to work on campus unless their department tells them differently. Online activities, including academic classes, will continue with few exceptions. … With uncertainties swirling around the start of the school year, parents and administrators with Moscow’s West Park Elementary chose to marshal their resources and help families with one ubiquitous variable — school supplies. West Park Principal Brian Smith said programs like the Stuff the Bus school supply drive supplement a tremendous amount of need each year. However Smith said he wanted to offer additional support to West Park families in a year where family finances could be dramatically affected by fiscal upheaval related to COVID-19. With the help of a $1,500 donation from the school’s Parent Action Team, Smith said they were able to set up a cache of supplies in the school’s gymnasium.
2016 Five years ago today
The Pullman School Board voted unanimously to adopt Kamiak Elementary School as the name for Pullman’s new elementary school. The board had discussed the issue at length during its last meeting, but the entire process was over within 2 minutes at its meeting this week. The Kamiak name seemed to be the frontrunner going into the meeting, as it was the highest-ranked choice by constituents. … Latah County Commissioners signed a notice allowing Quality Contractors LLC of Deary to initiate improvements to the Latah Trail Improvement Project.The Deary contractors will place a 10-foot wide, 2.5-inch thick asphaltic concrete surfacing over 2.5 miles of gravel trail in the Little Bear Creek Canyon near Troy. Commissioner Tom Lamar said the pavement could go an additional half mile if an estimated $50,000 was donated to the Latah Trail Foundation. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 21.
2011 10 years ago today
A Washington state Office of Crime Victims Advocacy grant applied for by Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse will be used next year to address teen dating violence in Whitman County, specifically at the middle school and high school levels. The S.T.O.P. (Services-Training-Officers-Prosecutors) Grant, which will be no less than $45,000, is “split” between ATVP, Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office and county law enforcement. The organizations need to use the money to focus primarily on one of four issues — domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault and teen dating violence, said Nikki Finnestead, ATVP sexual assault services coordinator.