2019 One year ago today
Emergency responders aided a motorist after her vehicle rolled over at the intersection of A and Line streets in Moscow. Moscow police said a preliminary investigation found that the woman was driving north on Line Street and turned west onto A Street. It appears that she then struck a parked car, which caused her Ford Escape to roll onto its top. … According to the Palouse Habitat for Humanity, the Home Depot Foundation announced Friday it will send 45 volunteers from around the region to help build the Kruger family home in Palouse. A $15,000 grant for building materials will also be provided to help in building material costs.
2015 Five years ago today
Ed Bechinski, entomology professor at the UI, said that elm seed bugs don’t bite, sting or stain, but sometimes when temperatures are too high or low the bugs enter people’s homes in large numbers, either to beat the heat or to hibernate for the winter. The elm seed bug was first discovered in the U.S. in southern Idaho in 2012, but this summer researchers at the University of Idaho have confirmed the exotic invasive pest has moved into Latah and Nez Perce counties. … Wildfires are on track to reach, or surpass, record levels this season, with 5.5 million acres already burned. Across the West, an area equal to the size of New Jersey has already burned, according to the Western Governors’ Association. Two of the largest fires burning in Washington have burned more than 20,000 acres total.
2010 10 years ago today
A petition to recall Bovill Mayor Janiece Atkins largely over a town sidewalk project will be submitted to officials at the Latah County Courthouse. Atkins said she was taken totally by surprise when she was notified of the petition at the monthly Bovill City Council meeting. She said none of the petitioners approached her to work out problems they had. … Idaho biomedical researchers wrapped up the ninth annual Idaho IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence conference in Moscow. A record 270 researchers attended the event. More than five dozen undergraduate students from six Idaho colleges and universities also presented research with help from faculty mentors and others.