2021 One year ago
Idaho will observe the new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery, Gov. Brad Little said in a proclamation. The Republican governor said the state will recognize Juneteenth, or June 19, as required by Idaho law when a new federal holiday is created. Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert also declared that city offices will be closed, in honor of the new holiday. ... Alaska Airlines announced it will provide nonstop flights between Boise and the Palouse starting in August. The airline will offer daily direct flights between the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport and Boise five days a week. There have not been direct flights between Boise and the Palouse for at least a decade, and Boise flights from Lewiston’s airport were canceled in 2018.
2017 Five years ago
Like many small, rural towns, the city of Potlatch is all too familiar with hard times and its school district is no exception. When the district had to make cutbacks, several school programs at the high school were cut, like home economics, woodworking and art. In an effort to combat those losses, community members wrote a proposal seeking money from the Idaho Department of Education for an after-school program, and in 2016, they were awarded a five-year grant from the 21st Century Community Learning Center to do just that. ... There’s nothing shy about Atticus Gwilliam. As soon as the car seat straps were released and the tiny blond boy was placed on his feet, those feet started moving. While a quick glance at the smiling child with his red-stitched baseball reveals nothing out of the ordinary, the zig-zag scar across his head, beneath the fine baby hair that has yet to disguise it completely, tells its own story. Atticus was 20 months old when, after a series of illnesses, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor — choroid plexus carcinoma — in August 2016. That Atticus is now a healthy, happy child is not to say the toddler hasn’t borne any long lasting effects from his illness.
2012 10 years ago
Moscow Farmers Market vendors and patrons curious to see a Main Street setup got their wish Saturday, as utility work in the South Jackson Street parking lot forced produce, craft and food booths out of their usual home. Replacement of lighting fixtures in the South Jackson Street lot is expected to continue through the end of June. Many market regulars who set up shop and ventured downtown were happy with the temporary change of location. Others suggested ways the city could improve the market’s layout during the next two weekends. That increase in space appealed to Pullman resident Amelie Schmolke, who said the change made it more convenient to walk around downtown. “It’s pretty good,” she said. “The whole Main Street is cut off to car traffic, so it’s easier to get to the shops.” ... The Troy Clinic reopened a week ago following closure in late March by Moscow Family Medicine. Operations were taken over by Gritman Medical Center. For more than two months, Gritman had been renovating the facility on South Main Street and addressing staffing needs. The clinic is being staffed with a medical assistant, and two physician assistants are helping out temporarily until a full-time provider arrives Aug. 20, said Gritman spokeswoman Kelly O’Neill.