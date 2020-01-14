2019 One year ago today
Despite the change in ownership, the building at 102 S. Washington St. in Moscow will continue to operate as a chiropractic business, like it has since 1958 when the structure was built. Dr. George Fiegel recently purchased Haug Chiropractic, now called Fiegel Chiropractic & Wellness Clinic, from his associate, Dr. Robert Haug. … Latah County will lose nearly 50 years of experience with the departure of Treasurer Lois Reed, Assessor Pat Vaughan and Commissioner Richard Walser. BJ Swanson, the county’s next treasurer, Rod Wakefield, the next assessor, and Kathie LaFortune, a new county commissioner, will be sworn in today to fill their roles.
2015 Five years ago today
How will the evolving Ebola virus interact with a vaccinated immune system? What are the factors that predispose communities to rapid transmission of the virus? These are among the many questions a group of University of Idaho students and faculty members have been working since late October to answer. … After seven years apart and a social media frenzy, Mikey has returned to the family that once nursed the dog back to recovery after he was struck by a vehicle many years ago. Gina Wilson, of Pullman, took Mikey, a ridgeback mix, in as a temporary foster care placement for five months while he was on the mend from his injuries seven years ago.
2010 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho and Washington State University will participate in a pledge to train more math and science teachers by 2015. The pledge came after President Barack Obama announced a partnership between federal agencies and public universities to train more teachers in those areas with the effort to make American students more competitive at a global level. … After Washington Gov. Chris Gregoire proposed a 2010 budget Tuesday, District 9 Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said her math didn’t add up. In her most recent proposal to the Legislature, Gregoire said she wished to recover $780 million in public programs she proposed cutting in her previous budget.
1995 25 years ago today
Property owned by the Pullman School District will be placed on a list of contaminated sites after an effort to clean up a fuel spill at the district’s bus garage was halted. The district’s facilities department this week suggested putting an asphalt cap over 7,000 square feet at the district’s bus garage where workers discovered contaminated soil when removing fuel tanks that summer. … A new model for providing statewide engineering education has been adopted by the University of Idaho. UI President Elisabeth Zinser submitted a plan to the Idaho Board of Education that would establish a new level of cooperation between Idaho’s three major universities.