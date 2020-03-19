2019 One year ago today
Pullman, Moscow and the Palouse’s two universities pumped 2.32 billion gallons of water in 2018, the second lowest usage figure since a groundwater management plan was enacted in 1992, according to data released by the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee. … Cannabis use among Washington teens has fallen since it was legalized for recreational use, according to new research led by Washington State University’s College of Nursing.
2015 Five years ago today
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said his department needs to hire at least four more officers during the next few years to keep up with the city’s growing population. … Members of the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee are talking about a project that would help the organization and its member communities identify and evaluate other ways to supply water to the area.
2010 10 years ago today
Children in Moscow Parks and Recreation’s Spring Break Kids’ Kamp explored Moscow’s Carol Ryrie Brink Nature Park. The outdoor activity was just one piece of the weeklong camp, which took the children rock climbing and much more. … Moscow resident Steven Farr, 21, departed from Moscow on March 9. Soon after he arrived in Thailand, anti-government protesters around the country took to the streets.
1995 25 years ago today
With two weeks before the deadline, organizers trying to recall Latah County Sheriff Joe Overstreet say they expect to get enough signatures to hold an election. Jan Pitkin, who started the Sheriff Overstreet Recall Effort committee, estimates she already has 3,600 collected signatures and said there are still several petitions she has to collect.