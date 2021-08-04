2020 One year ago today
Officials with Emmanuel Lutheran Preschool in Moscow say the small operation must close for the 2020-21 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Director Nikki Cox said the preschool’s two teachers both left this year, and the pandemic made those vacancies difficult to fill. Additionally, she said, it’s difficult to convince children younger than 5 years old to wear masks or practice social distancing. She said this is the first time the preschool has closed for the year since she took over as director in 2014 — possibly in the school’s 48-year history.
2016 Five years ago today
Most Americans have probably never heard of Tie Sing, a Chinese-American cook who lived in the 19th and 20th centuries. But Annette Pimentel believes his story is an important one for everyone to know, especially with this month being the 100th anniversary of the creation of the National Park Service. Pimentel, who moved to Moscow 11 months ago, tells that story in her nonfiction children’s book, “Mountain Chef: How One Man Lost His Groceries, Changed His Plans, and Helped Cook Up the National Park Service.” … A fire that began in the Wawawai Canyon and jumped a one-quarter-mile section of the Snake River is about 10 percent contained and has burned about 10,000 acres. Three individuals who camped in the area and admitted to spending the night where the fire reportedly started met with Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies voluntarily. According to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, those individuals also admitted to building a small campfire in that location.
2011 10 years ago today
Fire Chief Pat Wilkins is retiring after more than 40 years of service with the Pullman Fire Department. Wilkins was fire chief for the past 27 years, a period in which both Pullman and the fire department faced significant growth. He has been on medical leave for the last six months, said City Supervisor John Sherman, but his retirement is a voluntary action. Wilkins served on the Whitcom executive board, Whitman County Communications Committee and Washington Fire Chiefs Association. … The Moscow Historic Preservation Commission presented four local organizations with Orchid Awards on Sunday for their historic preservation efforts in the community. The University of Idaho was recognized for renovating the former Science Hall building — now the Life Sciences South building — keeping consistent with the Tudor-Gothic style used when it was built in 1924-25. The Order of Saint Ursula in association with St. Mary’s Parish of the Roman Catholic Church, the Unitarian Universalist Church, and the Moscow Chamber of Commerce also received awards.