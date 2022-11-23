From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
Three local farmers received reappointments in November to the Washington Grain Commission. Gary Bailey, Brit Ausman and Ben Barstow will continue their work on the commission through December 2024, according to a news release from the Washington Grain Commission based in Spokane. Bailey is from St. John and is the District 2 wheat representative. He was appointed in 2016 and served as commission chairman from 2019-20. The Dist. 6 barley representative, Barstow, is from Palouse and was appointed in 2019. Ausman is the Dist. 3 wheat representative and is a fifth-generation farmer who grows spring wheat and barley near Asotin. ... It’s about time. That was the sentiment of Potlatch wrestling coach Bryan Bryngelson when asked about this being the first year the IHSAA has sanctioned girls’ wrestling as a sport. “Parents were just not putting their girls on the team cause they didn’t want them going up against boys,” Bryngelson said. Bryngelson has been fighting for girls to get their own teams for more than a decade. He said he has met some amazing people who have fought for the cause more than he did.
According to Jack Thompson, one of his predecessors as Washington State quarterback — who shall remain nameless — still owes him dinner. It was the early 1970s, and Thompson was an avowed Washington Huskies fan from Evergreen High in Seattle who had somehow been roped into a recruiting trip to Pullman. He waited for the arrival of his player-host in one of the now-defunct hotel rooms upstairs in WSU’s Compton Union Building. Rather than wait in the hotel room or try to track down a football coach, Thompson decided to tour the hilly, self-enclosed campus on his own. ... Dedicated shoppers pulled themselves out of their Thanksgiving food comas to brave the crowds of people in search of the best deals on the Palouse. Walmart offered “sales on sales on sales,” the Palouse Mall opened its doors at 5 a.m. and signs for door-buster deals seemed to be in every storefront window.
After more than a year of designing, stitching and weekly meetings, 10 mothers of Palouse Prairie School of Expeditionary Learning students completed a quilt to raise money for their Moscow charter school. The quilt features the school’s 10 principles, which include self-discovery, sharing ideas, responsible learning, helping others, success and failure, collaboration and competition, diversity and inclusivity, learning from nature, solitude and reflection, and service and compassion. The women challenged themselves to come up with visual representations of the principles and stitch them into a quilt, though many of them had no quilting experience. ... The time between Thanksgiving and gearing up for Christmas seems to always get shorter, but it’s a capital idea that’s benefited parents and students of the St. Mary’s School in Moscow for more than 30 years. The school’s Christmas tree fundraiser started this weekend in the Howard Hughes parking lot as it has for years with the money raised from sales used for subsidizing student tuition. “It goes right into our general fund,” Andy Kause said, “so, yeah, it goes toward what we have to pay as parents.”