2021 One year ago

Three local farmers received reappointments in November to the Washington Grain Commission. Gary Bailey, Brit Ausman and Ben Barstow will continue their work on the commission through December 2024, according to a news release from the Washington Grain Commission based in Spokane. Bailey is from St. John and is the District 2 wheat representative. He was appointed in 2016 and served as commission chairman from 2019-20. The Dist. 6 barley representative, Barstow, is from Palouse and was appointed in 2019. Ausman is the Dist. 3 wheat representative and is a fifth-generation farmer who grows spring wheat and barley near Asotin. ... It’s about time. That was the sentiment of Potlatch wrestling coach Bryan Bryngelson when asked about this being the first year the IHSAA has sanctioned girls’ wrestling as a sport. “Parents were just not putting their girls on the team cause they didn’t want them going up against boys,” Bryngelson said. Bryngelson has been fighting for girls to get their own teams for more than a decade. He said he has met some amazing people who have fought for the cause more than he did.

