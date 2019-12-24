2018 One year ago today
Penny and Kurt Zimmerman’s Pullman home and front yard consist of so many dazzling Christmas lights and decorations that Clark Griswold would be proud. Penny estimated it takes more than 20 hours over five days to complete the display if she and her husband work together. She said putting the lights and decorations on display is fun, but removing them in January is a bit less entertaining. … Dozens of children and adults, including Santa Claus, glided gracefully — and some not so much — across the wooden gym floor at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman as part of Skate Night with Santa. In an oval motion, skaters of all ages and skill level skated round and round. But a smile seemed to fill everybody’s face.
2014 Five years ago today
A group of Moscow children took a trip to “Foltzville” — a place filled with cities, farms, football stadiums and, most important, lots of trains. “Foltzville” is the name of a collection of elaborate model train sets created by John Foltz, dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Idaho. Nearly 100 feet of track was on display for the public from Palouse Early Learning to see. The train sets were open for six days in December, with Tuesday being the final day. … As the wind sculptures began to spin, the long-awaited memorial for Jeff Martin finally became a realization. Located outside the south entrance of Gritman Medical Center, and near the visitor and patient parking lot, the three wind sculptures will be visible from numerous patient rooms inside the hospital.
2009 10 years ago today
Martin Baker parked his partially full shopping cart, tightly clutched the small piece of paper in his hands. But when he got there, he wasn’t sure what to do, taking occasional glances at his shopping list. The WSU senior was at Shopko in Pullman looking for last-minute Christmas presents. Judging by the mostly full parking lots at retail establishments in Moscow and Pullman, he wasn’t alone. … Simpson United Methodist Church leaders and parishioners in Pullman took a leap of faith this year, ripping out 30-year-old carpet, tossing out lines of pews and rigging the place with a high-tech sound system and flat-screen TVs. Changing from old yellow pews to red cushy chairs marks a change in the church’s service, Senior Pastor Todd Scranton said.
1994 25 years ago today
This week, 17 Colton and Uniontown families will have a Christmas dinner and presents for the children, thanks to the efforts of two Colton women. Marg Busch and Donna Druffel have headed and organized the Sharing Tree program for the two cities for the past few years. The tags are placed on Christmas trees located in the town’s banks. … An intoxicated minor responsible for a head-on collision on the Moscow-Pullman highway last spring purchased his whiskey from the Idaho state liquor store in Moscow, a lawsuit filed in Whitman County Superior Court alleges. But the liquor store did not ask him for identification, the claim says. It’s pretty clear that if you are a private tavern owner, you are liable for problems that result from serving a minor alcohol, attorney Timothy Esser said.