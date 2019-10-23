2018 One year ago today
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Nuclear Energy University Program awarded the University of Idaho $2.6 million to help fund five nuclear engineering research and development projects aimed at making nuclear reactors safer, more resilient to stressors and compatible with renewable energy systems. … One fateful Thanksgiving break, Portland State University psychology student Jobe Ritchie got inspired, decided to try making cheese and failed miserably. However, Ritchie — now a Washington State University neuroscience doctoral student — isn’t a quitter. So he kept making cheese and started posting videos of himself experimenting with different types on his YouTube channel, Jobe’s Cheese Lab, in June.
2014 Five years ago today
An apparent misunderstanding at Moscow High School earlier this week upset local Republicans and led to complaints of partisanship at the school. Idaho House candidates Gary Osborn and Paulette Jordan, both Democrats, visited a government class at the high school to discuss the importance of voting. Shirley Greene, a Republican candidate for Latah County commissioner, said Democrats’ opponents, Caroline Nilsson Troy and incumbent Cindy Agidius, both members of the GOP, were not invited. … Two Moscow residents arrested last week for alleged drug trafficking and intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance made their first appearance in a Latah County courtroom. At the time of the arrest, 7 ounces of heroin, 13 ounces of methamphetamine, a Phoenix Arms .22LR handgun and thousands of dollars in cash were allegedly found at two locations in Moscow searched by the task force.
2009 10 years ago today
The Pullman School District is moving forward with plans that could lead district officials to enroll English Language Learners at its three elementary schools beginning next fall. Five Sunnyside Elementary School teachers already began training on how to teach English as a second language. … Rafael Coicue says the pervasive influence of multinational corporations and the U.S. government in his home country of Colombia is destroying native people’s way of life. Coicue is a member of Colombia’s indigenous Nasa community and is the human rights coordinator for the Association of Indigenous Authorities of Northern Cauca. He spoke to students and community members at the University of Idaho as part of a tour coordinated by Witness for Peace Northwest.