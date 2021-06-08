2020 One year ago today
With pandemic-related restrictions continuing to ease in Idaho, Moscow’s weekly farmers market has returned to the city’s Main Street — with some adjustments to allow for social distancing. Only 50 customers were permitted in the “market footprint” at a given time, which stretches from Sixth to Third streets, and attendees were encouraged to wear face coverings — though perhaps a third obeyed the suggestion. Moscow Community Events Manager Amanda Argona said the line to enter, starting at the corner of Sixth and Main streets, moved fairly swiftly with the longest wait-times ranging from 15 to 20 minutes. … Whitman County Public Health officials announced there were six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county bringing the county’s total to 26 cases of the novel coronavirus and the first new cases in the county since May. The new cases all shared a common social link, and the patients are stable and isolating at home. The current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance.
2016 Five years ago today
John Freeland, the GOP nominee for state senator in Idaho’s 5th Legislative District, withdrew from the race for personal reasons, according to a news release he brought to the Daily News. He refused to answer questions about the withdrawal. The announcement came one day after declaring in another press release that he would not withdraw “under any circumstances,” even though he had been asked to withdraw by local Republican officials. … Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert and Public Works director Les MacDonald led more than 40 citizens on a 3.7-mile bike ride south from Friendship Square to inaugurate bicycle routes and associated improvements the city has been planning the past 18 months. The 2016 Bike Route and Facilities Plan hopes to make Moscow a more bike-friendly community over the next 18 months by posting bike route and “wayfinding” signs and painting on-street bicycle symbology for bike lanes, and adding buffer zones between traffic lanes and bicycle lanes, “sharrows” and more.
2011 10 years ago today
At the request of the Moscow City Council, the Planning and Zoning Commission will consider revising the city’s Large Retail Establishment ordinance tonight to make development more attractive to businesses. Walmart had expressed an interest in developing a super center on the east side of the city across from the Moscow Cemetery in 2005. Scott, a former planning and zoning commissioner, said because Walmart would have required developing more streets, sewers and water mains, an emergency large retail establishment ordinance was written. … Despite complaints from local contractors and builders, Pullman city leaders decided that emphasizing building inspection was more important than taking over electrical inspections from the state. The city budget had funded one of three city building inspectors for only half of 2011. With more building permits than expected, Mark Workman, public works director, asked the City Council to grant the department $35,595 to continue funding a third building inspector.