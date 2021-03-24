2020 One year ago today
Playgrounds and restrooms within the City of Pullman parks system have been closed because of COVID-19 concerns. “The health of our community is extremely important to us and in order to keep everyone safe we deem this a necessary measure,” according to a news release this morning from Kimberly Johnson with Pullman Parks and Recreation. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your support and compliance with these necessary safety measures.” … The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reported three small brush fires in various locations around the county. The first call came in for a half-acre brush fire on State Highway 8 near Troy. No structures were involved. The Troy Fire Department put out the fire with support from county deputies, according to the sheriff’s office. The cause was unknown, although a dispatcher at the sheriff’s office noted that controlled burns are common this time of year and can sometimes get out of control.
2016 Five years ago today
The WSU Board of Regents will decide this week whether a $15 million proposal to create a new art gallery will move forward from planning to design and construction stages. The university’s Museum of Art has been preparing for expansion for about three years with a fundraising campaign and, more recently, with preliminary plans, project manager Kelly Keane said. If all goes according to plan the museum will take over the public safety building across from Martin Stadium once WSU police and fire relocate to their new building late this summer. … Sandbags meant to hold back the contents of Syringa Mobile Home Park’s failing wastewater lagoon system were further stressed amid an urban and small stream flood advisory. Magar E. Magar, owner of Syringa, was ordered last year by a federal judge to pay a civil penalty of $100,000 to the federal government for violating the United States Clean Water Act for discharging wastewater from the lagoons into the South Fork of the Palouse River without the proper permit. Magar declared bankruptcy and money for improvements and other needs is tied up until the financial reorganization process is complete.
2011 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho’s faculty Senate voted to send a resolution to lawmakers encouraging opposition to a controversial House bill. HB 222, dubbed the guns on campus bill, would allow just that — higher education institutions would be prohibited from banning firearms, either carried openly or by people with concealed weapons permits, anywhere on campus except undergraduate dormitories. Senate chairperson Dan Eveleth said the focus is not to put forth an opinion about gun rights, but rather emphasize that those decisions should be made on a local level.