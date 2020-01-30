2019 One year ago today
Moscow Charter School students and teachers have collected about 400 pounds of plastics since the school started accepting recyclables from students, staff and community members in mid-October. That’s nearly a quarter ton of materials that will not be dumped in a Boardman, Ore., landfill — the destination for Latah County solid waste — as the plastics are no longer accepted at the Moscow Recycling Center. … Faced with falling enrollment, the University of Idaho will cut $5 million from its budget effective July 1, the start of the school’s fiscal year. Provost John Wiencek, speaking in a meeting of the UI Faculty Senate, said while “total enrollment” numbers have remained relatively steady over the past few years, the number of “degree-seeking students” has declined by about 17 percent since 2011.
2015 Five years ago today
The Lincoln Middle School Science Bowl team from Pullman is preparing for a regional science competition against 13 other teams with the promise of a trip to Washington, D.C., hanging in the balance. The team is headed to Boise State University for the 25th Annual Department of Energy National Science Bowl regional competition … Three Pullman men with backgrounds in engineering have won the green light from Washington to open Pullman’s first legal marijuana farm. The indoor grow operation will be located on Airport Road on the same property as Whiskey Barrel Cider Co.
2010 10 years ago today
The Pullman Police Department department is on its way to instituting a messaging program that could warn residents about emergencies such as street closures minutes after the police themselves respond to the situation. The program is called Nixle, a “Community Information Service” that is used in police departments in cities such as Everett, Wash., Los Angeles and Tulsa. … With screens lining the walls and wires coming out of just about every direction, Idaho Public Television’s Moscow station is a bit of a history museum. The master control room, for example, features the latest digital equipment from 2008 alongside the still-functioning switchboard-looking relics of 1960s television. If Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter’s budget recommendations for this year come to fruition, it could spell the end of a television era for Moscow and the state of Idaho.
1995 25 years ago today
Moscow city officials plan to ask the Idaho Transportation Department fulfill its original promise to pay for the D Street traffic signal. The public works/finance committee discussed the light in a meeting and Councilor Larry Hodge said he was upset with the way the funding was handled. Hodge said he had been told the state would pay 75 percent of the $120,000 signal and the city would pay 25 percent. But when the regional transportation office went before the state board, they suggested a 50-50 split and the board approved that instead.