2019 One year ago today
A proposed family medicine rural residency program at Pullman Regional Hospital was unveiled with an aim to ease a physician shortage on the Palouse. The program would start with four residents from Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane as early as 2022 … Several police officers took the witness stand and discussed proper police protocol Thursday during the third day of a trial for a former Pullman Police Department sergeant accused of custodial sexual misconduct.
2015 Five years ago today
Moscow’s newest automotive dealer, Quad Cities Nissan, officially opened its doors this week. Since Joe Hall Ford Lincoln in Lewiston discontinued their Nissan service last year, Quad Cities is now the only Nissan dealership on the Palouse. … The Colton football team could have topped the century-mark in Friday’s game against Dayton if the Wildcats had wanted. Colton dominated in every aspect of the game, scoring with ease in a 60-16 win.
2010 10 years ago today
Nearly 100 elementary students from the Whitepine Joint School District will join regional volunteers and community members at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s Partridge Creek Clean Water Festival. … The University of Idaho hosted a panel about the constitutionality of video game violence Friday afternoon to recognize Constitution Day, the anniversary of the document’s ratification in 1787. UI journalism faculty member and former Spokesman-Review editor Steve Smith moderated the panel.