2018 One year ago today
Despite new medical information surfacing about the dangers of football — especially negative effects on the brain — Palouse coaches say participation in perhaps America’s most popular sport is still steady. Doug Ryan, Pullman Youth Football Association coach and president, said player participation numbers in the PYFA have remained steady during his seven years, and he does not expect numbers to drop because of increased awareness of brain injuries resulting from the sport. … Bennett Lumber Vice President Brett Bennett said his company has closed public access to property in the area of White Pine Flats Road between Troy and Deary until further notice after the area was hit with vandalism and three cows were shot and killed. Bennett said one of the gates to the property on White Pine Flats Road was torn out and cost roughly $2,500 to replace.
2014 Five years ago today
Idaho Treasurer Ron Crane had a news conference touting the benefits of the state’s higher education savings plan, IDeal. Crane was in Moscow with Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and first lady Lori Otter to share thoughts on the plan, as well as to introduce UI junior Kim Davenport, who was able to finance her four-year degree with the help of the plan. … For decades, one volunteer organization in Pullman has tried to make the city more connected while preserving the town’s natural charm. The Pullman Civic Trust will celebrate its 30th anniversary. Looking back on the organization’s history, President Lisa Carloye said it began with a group of people concerned about the Palouse River, which runs through downtown.
2009 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho is looking for ways to better manage its resources, and one area officials are targeting is faculty accounts. One of the committee’s recommendations was to have major faculty and department accounts be reviewed at the department level, dean’s level and provost’s level. … A conflict between a group of University of Idaho retirees and the university is one step closer to resolution. Latah County Second District Court Judge John Stegner heard oral arguments from both sides seeking summary judgement in the class-action lawsuit. The 268 former employees took early retirement buyout offers under the 1999 Early Retirement Incentive Program and the 2002 Voluntary Separation and Retirement Opportunities Program.
1994 25 years ago today
It’s a trend throughout Latah County and now it has hit this sleepy logging community: growth. A possible 80 to 120 lot subdivision as been proposed in a 34-acre strip of land between Onaway and Potlatch but has yet to reach even the preliminary stages of governmental review. Coeur d’Alene developer Dale Beeks said he wants community input before moving ahead with the project. … For some reason, the fish weren’t biting. The flies were hopping, the nymphs were gliding through the air and when the sprinklers accidentally spewed forth while one of the world’s premiere fly fishermen tangled his line, there was suddenly more water than the latest draught has permitted all summer. But then again, 18 fifth-graders from St. Mary’s School in Moscow, 24 students from WSU and their mentor, David Engerbretson, didn’t seem to notice the lack of nibblers.