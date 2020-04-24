2019 One year ago today
University of Idaho medical student Jake Robertson and his family will return to the small screen for the second season of their renovation reality show “Boise Boys.” The show follows a home renovation business co-owned by Jake’s father, Clint Robertson, called Timber and Love, where he and his business partner flip a house each episode. … About eight months after being fired as athletic director at the University of Idaho, Rob Spear has been hired as the executive director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District. Spear’s 15-year tenure as UI athletic director came to an end in August of 2018, when the Idaho State Board of Education fired him over his “inadequate” handling of sexual misconduct allegations in 2012-13.
2015 Five years ago today
A Washington State University instructor is seeking damages for injuries he sustained in a brawl in 2013, leaving him comatose for weeks. … Whitman County has three big road projects planned for the summer. Repaving of U.S. Highway 195 from State Highway 27 north to Babbitt Road is expected to begin in May and last seven weeks. Then, beginning in mid-June, repaving Main Street from the south end of Colfax north through town and on up Highway 195 for seven miles is expected to take eight weeks.
2010 10 years ago today
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will give the city of Moscow a $475,000 grant to assess the community’s brownfields. Brownfields are properties where their expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of hazardous substances, pollutants or other contaminants. … Kevin Tucker will rank among the top golfers to ever play at Washington State when he wraps up his career this spring. It was a career that almost didn’t happen when Tucker was homesick and suffering from mono his freshman year, but Cougar golf coach Walt Williams encouraged him to stay.