2019 One year ago today
Laura Moore, a 33-year-old Moscow resident who coaches the Washington State University equestrian team, says she entered the mechanical bull world championship on a whim. There were 24 competitors overall, and Moore was one of the four women who competed. In the final round, she held on for 57 seconds to claim the title, a cash prize and a commemorative belt buckle labeling her as the mechanical bull riding champion of the world. … No injuries were reported in a weekend helicopter crash about 13 miles upstream from Clarkston on the Snake River.
2015 Five years ago today
Josie Roll, 8, and her mother, Kate, of Moscow, got to spend a day not only visiting the White House, but meeting the president and first lady and attending the 2015 Kids State Dinner. Kate was invited to the White House after submitting a winning recipe to Michelle Obama’s Healthy Lunchtime Challenge. … Washington State University is working with faculty in the Department of Critical Culture, Gender and Race Studies because of class policies in three syllabi prohibiting the use of words that could be considered offensive to some students. The words and terms included “the man,” “colored people,” “illegals/illegal aliens,” “tranny,” or “male or female” to describe men or women. Violation of the policies could result, in extreme cases, in lost points, exclusion from the class or failure of assignments, according to the syllabi.
2010 10 years ago today
Whitman County may be on its way to spending thousands of dollars on updates to county buildings in order to gain thousands back from energy savings. Commissioners signed an interagency agreement with Washington State’s Department of General Administration Facilities Division to begin an energy saving process from which many other public entities like Washington State University have already benefited … The Pullman School District was the only local district that failed to meet its adequate yearly progress goals for the 2009-10 academic year. Washington state’s AYP, Measurements of Student Progress and the High School Proficiency Exam results were released by Superintendent of Public Instruction Randy Dorn. While Pullman’s three elementary schools met AYP benchmarks individually, Assistant Superintendent Susana Reyes said the district as a whole did not make AYP in the third-to-fifth grade band for the special education student group in reading or math.