2019 One year ago today
Palouse victims of a recent flood are working hard to clean up their homes and get their businesses running again. Residents along Moscow’s D Street received help from co-workers, neighbors and friends as they cleaned and dried out their garages, basements and other flooded areas. … Washington State University and Animal House Ferals teamed up to pack a Moscow veterinary clinic with feral cats. The WSU College of Veterinary Medicine and local organization trapped, spayed, neutered and immunized cats.
2015 Five years ago today
Pullman city officials will honor Pullman residents — John Anderson, Angie Bauer, Matt McNelly and Duytoan Vu — with Volunteer of the Year awards. The volunteers are being honored for, respectively, preserving land, coordinating meal deliveries, creating construction plans and offering mental health support to police. … Pullman High School baseball team saw a remarkable pitching performance from Ryan Vannucci on Monday against West Valley. Vannucci threw seven innings of shutout ball, but the team lost.
2010 10 years ago today
Gas station staff and firefighters in Pullman curbed a minor diesel spill outside of the Chevron/Sunset Marts on Bishop Boulevard. Officials estimated that about five gallons were spilled. … Nearly 300 elementary students took part in a science field trip at Klemgard park. A total of 38 Washington State University students participated to help third-graders learn about trees.