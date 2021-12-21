2020 One year ago
It isn’t unusual for chamber of commerce officials to advocate for their communities, but Marie Dymkoski gets a little emotional when she talks about hers. Dymkoski, who has lived on the Palouse for more than 30 years, has been executive director of the Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center since 2010. Getting the word out about the importance of shopping locally is one thing, but two recent community initiatives are taking that a step further. The Pllman Needs U campaign launched a “12 Days of Pay-It-Forward” program this month. It offers an incentive for consumers to buy local, while simultaneously reimbursing businesses for the cost of any discounts or deals they offer. ... A women’s clothing boutique featuring bohemian and western fashions has been open at the Palouse Mall in Moscow for the past month. Bitchin’ Britches opened Nov. 13 under the ownership of Melinda Wilkes and her husband, Paul. “I describe our store as a jean store with a couple accessories,” Wilkes said. Pointing to a sweatshirt hanging in her store, Wilkes said once it is sold, her boutique will never sell that same type of sweatshirt again.
2016 Five years ago
Some people hang a few Christmas lights outside their homes this time of year, but others take Christmas decorations to a whole new level. Dave and Susie Goodpaster, a couple married for almost 40 years, fall in the latter category, as their South Meadow Street home in Moscow now glows with countless lights and features snowmen, reindeer leading Santa’s sleigh and a giant blue spruce with lighted presents at its base in the yard. Dave, 67, said it typically takes three or four days to set up decorations, depending on how many lights are not working from the previous year’s use. ... Ten-year-old Madalyn Bashaw says people should listen more with their hearts. The Moscow Charter School student has chosen to act as an example for that sort of attitude for as long as she can recall. The bright-eyed child can be found helping her grandparents and neighbors water their gardens in the pleasant months and shoveling their paths and driveways when inclement weather comes to call. “I like to do good deeds just out of kindness, not because I’m asked to do,” Bashaw said. In recent years, Bashaw has expanded her random acts of kindness to include fundraising for charitable entities on the Palouse.
2011 10 years ago
For the past couple of months, several women in the Whitman County area have developed friendships with children in Katie Shelton’s K-2 class at Pullman Christian School. The two groups did not meet until they gathered for a holiday celebration at the school. Before this week, the women and children corresponded by mail as part of the pen pal program Shelton developed this year with parent volunteer Jennifer Gleason. The ongoing project has been beneficial for everyone involved, Shelton said, especially the children who are learning to read and write. “It really helps when they see other people in the community using these skills,” Shelton said. “And obviously they get to learn a lot from an older generation. It’s been a blessing.” ... A selection committee has tapped western Washington earth artist Robert Horner for an installation project at the Wren Welcome Garden in Moscow pending City Council approval. The project is financed through the city’s One Percent for Art policy that takes 1 percent of funding from capital improvement projects — this time from expansion of Moscow’s wastewater treatment plant.