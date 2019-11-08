2018 One year ago today
Latah County voter turnout was at least 10 percent higher in this election than any midterm since at least 1994, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. Voter turnout reached presidential election year range of 71.3 percent this year, as 16,174 of the county’s 22,699 registered voters cast ballots, according to the Latah County Elections office. … Pullman’s plan for its new city hall and recreation center may face another hurdle after the Pullman Planning Commission took issue with the city’s request to rezone the Encounter Ministries campus.
2014 Five years ago today
The Moscow High School Problem Solvers reached a temporary stopping point in their Wisescape Garden project as they added the last bit of crushed rock to the path that weaves through it. The group of students have been hard at work on the project, located on the high school’s campus, since early spring.
2009 10 years ago today
Freedom by Design, a student architecture group at the UI, began planning in February to build a new deck for the childhood development center, Success by 6, which currently serves about 35 area families with children ages 6 and younger. … The city of Pullman wants Patrick Siler to remove the words “Corner Club” from the mural he painted in downtown Pullman, claiming it refers to a Moscow business. The Pullman Arts Commission applied for a little more than $1,300 city grant to pay for costs associated with the mural, but now they will not get the money unless the words are removed.
1994 25 years ago today
To be on the safe side, the Conoco gas station at 340 N. Main St. has emptied its tanks while highly-explosive gas fumes in Moscow’s sewer system are being investigated. Moscow and state officials are still searching for the cause of the fumes that spread through the city’s sewer system last week.