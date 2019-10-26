2018 One year ago today
A Washington State University graduate and Uniontown native wants people to know that anyone can be a scientist, and she is bringing that message to Miss Washington in November. Jordana Dahmen, a graduate of Colton High School, earned her biology degree from WSU in 2017 and wants to use the competition as a platform to get students interested in STEM careers, especially those that do not fit the prevalent stereotypes of scientists and engineers. … The winner of the Latah County commissioner first district seat will be a longtime Latah County resident who resides in Viola, and whether that will be Republican Tony Johnson or Democrat Kathie LaFortune will be determined at the polls Nov. 6. Current First District Commissioner Richard Walser, another longtime Latah County resident who lives in Viola, is not seeking re-election.
2014 Five years ago today
Hundreds of fear seekers crowded the streets of a tiny Whitman County community to ring in the Halloween season with a trip through the 13th annual Haunted Palouse. The frightening festivities began at 7 p.m., and an hour later lines of visitors could be seen stretching down the block, waiting for their chance to visit haunted houses in the old jail and the Roy Chatters Newspaper and Printing Museum or take part in a haunted hayride. … Moscow’s 1912 Center was alive with the sound of music, the smells of bratwurst, sauerkraut and strudels and the sights of men in lederhosen and women in dirndl dresses as the Lutheran Campus Ministry sponsored its first Oktoberfest fundraiser. The group has auctioned off desserts for its fall fundraiser the past seven years, said organizer Andrea Noble Stuen, but they decided in the spring to make a change.
2009 10 years ago today
The city of Moscow is continuing to move forward with plans for a new industrial park on the southern edge of the city. The Moscow Administrative and Public Works Finance committees unanimously approved a contract with a regional consulting firm to develop a scope of work for the proposed park. The amount was originally set at $65,000 with $50,000 of the contract paid for from a Idaho Department of Commerce Gem Grant, and the city only paying $15,000. … Latah County Commissioners are asking elected officials and department heads to trim 6 percent of their 2010 budget less than one month into the fiscal year. Commissioners unanimously approved a $14.6 million budget in August that went into effect Oct. 1. Even at the budget’s public hearing, the commissioners warned that numbers would be monitored, and changes were likely to occur.