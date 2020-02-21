2019 One year ago today
Moscow’s proposed 10-year, $9.64 million general obligation bond for a new police station highlighted Mayor Bill Lambert’s annual State of the City address. Lambert said the current facility is not suitable for a modern police station, noting the building’s previous use as a dairy and city hall. … Idaho Gov. Brad Little drew a line in the sand on Medicaid expansion, saying he’s unwilling to let lawmakers go home for the year without paying for the voter-approved initiative.
2015 Five years ago today
Latah County Sheriff Wayne Rausch said Idaho House Bill 89, the “constitutional carry” bill, might be a step in the right direction toward the citizens’ right to bear arms in Idaho. … Rachel Nelson, a senior at Garfield-Palouse High School, was awarded $500 from the Spokane Teachers Credit Union and KREM 2 News program Credit 2 Kids.
2010 10 years ago today
Save for the pink decorations, this Saturday could have passed for a regular weekend as Hairstylists at Moscow’s Hair and Face Salon volunteered their time and earnings to aid Bosom Buddies, which provides free mammograms and related services to local women who cannot afford them. .... The Pullman boys’ swim team placed third at the 2A state championship meet at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. Pullman’s 200 free relay team of Ian McInturff, Christopher Li, Daniel Hawbaker and Ryan Wilson set a 2A state record time in winning the event.
1995 25 years ago today
The namesake of the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival will make his first official appearance for the 1995 event at the Hamp Gala. Faculty members at the music school try to rotate the groups to give all their students a chance to perform in front of the big-name stars who gather on campus for the Hampton festival.