2019 One year ago today
The University of Idaho held its 124th spring commencement ceremony in sunshine and heat, graduates applying sunscreen before filing into the cooler air of the UI’s Kibbie Dome. There, guest commencement speaker and Idaho Gov. Brad Little recalled his own graduation more than 40 years ago. … The city of Moscow will have a grand opening for the Highway 8 underpass. The underpass is a pedestrian and bike route along Paradise Path that offers a safer alternative for pedestrians and bicyclists needing to cross the highway.
2015 Five years ago today
The Moscow Food Co-op board had an eventful meeting, discussing the possibility of expanding to Pullman and listening to concerns from members about the influence of Christ Church on the board. Co-op owner-members expressed concern that new board members could try to bring their church leaders’ well-publicized views against same-sex marriage and the LGBTI community into the co-op’s operations. … A $1.9 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration has been awarded to help reconstruct the runway at the Port of Whitman Business Air Center outside of Colfax. The grant will aid a complete reconstruction of the runway and its shoulders, a new drainage system, and an additional wind cone and signage.
2010 10 years ago today
State representative candidate David Klingenberg said he believes Idaho needs to nullify the Endangered Species Act in the state of Idaho. Efforts to add the giant Palouse earthworm to the list of endangered species potentially endangers Idaho jobs — such as agriculture and logging — and could bankrupt Latah County, he said. … After a day of interviewing with a panel of local leaders and law officials, riding with Pullman Police Chief Ted Weatherly and talking with police department staff and officers, five candidates for the position of Pullman police chief laid their cases before city leaders, residents and police staff. Of the five candidates, two are local law enforcement officials. Others come from Claremont, Calif. (Capt. Gary L. Jenkins), Houston, Texas, and Sequim, Wash.