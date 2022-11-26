The University of Idaho has partnered with Uber to offer as many as two free rides per day to each student on its Moscow campus. With the hopes of increasing on-demand transportation options, the new program launched in November is offering completely subsidized trips for the duration of its trial run, which ends next month. ... Shelley Stone started hanging free hats and gloves from a tree next to her business in 2015 as a way to provide winter warmth to anyone in the community who might need it. Six years later, the tree outside Moscow’s Yarn Underground continues to be decorated with the giveaways November through March. Inspired by the The Yarn Underground effort, the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse in Moscow has for the last five years or so worked with the Moscow Public Library to offer free winter clothing, said Ginger Allen, the church’s director of family ministry.
Washington State University Transportation Services will install approximately 30 new bike racks, continuing a multi-phase initiative to boost rack numbers across campus, Transportation Demand Management Coordinator Brent Atkinson said. The project is the next step in a series of rack installations and replacements that began when a dozen racks were installed at Glenn Terrell Mall on campus. ... A lively hum fills the portable STEAM classroom every day at John Russell Elementary School in Moscow. There is the thrumming of the 3-D printer, its extruder whipping back and forth as it forms individual chess pieces; the bubbling of the fish aquarium; the quiet presence of Squirtle, the class tortoise; the buzz of children happily at work. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art/design and math. And students get a taste of each subject when they enter the classroom, virtually free to choose their own adventure for the day.
Pullman Senior Center members are riding in comfort and style thanks to a grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation. The WSDOT awarded the center $65,000 to purchase a new custom Ford van that holds 13 passengers. The center’s board and city officials welcomed it to Pullman during a dedication ceremony. Steve Bell, the center’s program coordinator, said Tuesday the new vehicle replaced an older van that had racked up about 110,000 miles during the past 14 years. ... The University of Idaho Women’s Center concluded their Women’s History Brown Bag Series with guest speaker Stephanie Waterman, who gave perspective on feminism for indigenous women in America. “This speaker is specifically on indigenous feminism and how in the past 40 years the feminist movement has not acknowledged other voices a lot of the time, particularly indigenous women’s voices,” said Heather Shea Gasser, director of the Women’s Center. This year marks the 40th anniversary for the Women’s Center, which the series organizers recognized with a women’s history theme.