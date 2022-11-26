2021 One year ago

The University of Idaho has partnered with Uber to offer as many as two free rides per day to each student on its Moscow campus. With the hopes of increasing on-demand transportation options, the new program launched in November is offering completely subsidized trips for the duration of its trial run, which ends next month. ... Shelley Stone started hanging free hats and gloves from a tree next to her business in 2015 as a way to provide winter warmth to anyone in the community who might need it. Six years later, the tree outside Moscow’s Yarn Underground continues to be decorated with the giveaways November through March. Inspired by the The Yarn Underground effort, the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse in Moscow has for the last five years or so worked with the Moscow Public Library to offer free winter clothing, said Ginger Allen, the church’s director of family ministry.

2017 Five years ago

