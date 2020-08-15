2019 One year ago today
Three aquatic wheelchairs are now available to patrons at Moscow’s Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center after Mayor Bill Lambert cut a blue ribbon and three women rolled into the shallow waters of the HLAC’s activity pool. “With these and then the wheelchair swing (at East City Park) that we opened last year, we’re just trying to do the best that we can to provide everything for all of our patrons and citizens in the community,” Moscow Recreation Supervisor Kellisa Kulm said. … The Pullman School Board unanimously approved a $37.7 million budget for the coming school year during its regular meeting — up from $35.3 million last year. District officials said the lion’s share of the sum will support employee compensation, and much of the increase in expenditures is related to operational costs of opening and staffing the all-new Kamiak Elementary School.
2015 Five years ago today
A Pullman woman reportedly found an unknown man beside her in bed. According to police, the woman said she had fallen asleep in her bedroom, allegedly felt someone get into bed with her, but didn’t think much of it because her boyfriend had been in the living room when she fell asleep. When she realized the man was not her boyfriend, she began screaming. The man allegedly jumped out her bedroom window and ran away as the boyfriend came into the bedroom and called 911. The screen on the woman’s window appears to have been taken off, police said. … Humble Burger recently took the Inland 360 Readers’ Choice Award for 2015 Best Burger Joint on the Palouse. Their success has also convinced them to open a brick and mortar location in Moscow to complement the Farmers Market booth they’ve been operating out of for the past two seasons. Over time they’ve added several part-time employees and will soon be serving burgers on a daily basis from their new restaurant in the Anchor on Main on the 100 block of North Main Street in Moscow.
2010 10 years ago today
Cindy Miller, an information receptionist for the Palouse Ranger District, said people who have gone out searching for northern Idaho’s favorite berries, huckleberries, have come up short this year. “Usually I can tell (people) where they’re at,” she said. “This year we’re just not getting any good reports.” People are saying a late frost could have affected this year’s huckleberry yields, Miller said. Huckleberry domestication shows potential, but most attempts to grow them commercially in fields have failed. … About 200 people of all ages and sexual orientations marched from Friendship Square through downtown and up Third Street to East City Park. Many of them carried rainbow flags and signs with slogans like, “Love is all that matters,” “I’m holding out for marriage ... equality,” “Jesus doesn’t hate — why do you?” and “Straight but not narrow.”