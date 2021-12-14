2020 One year ago
People need each other now more than ever, and fourth-graders at Moscow’s Lena Whitmore Elementary School are working hard on a project to help families spend time together. Students in two classes — led by teachers Tiffany Mayes and Molly Pankuk — are collecting new and gently used board games donated by community members so they can distribute them to families who would play them. Ella Woodland, a fourth-grader in Mayes’ class, said access to board games is important, because they are a perfect outlet to relax with loved ones and decompress from the stresses of 2020. ... Players for the home team were warming up on the field. Players for the visiting team were getting ready to join them. Officials and reporters had begun trickling into the press box. This time, the hammer came down awfully late. Washington State saw another football game get canceled, learning less than two hours before kickoff the California Bears had a positive test for the coronavirus among their players to fall below the Pac-12 minimum.
2016 Five years ago
The vast gymnasium at St. Mary’s school in Moscow was dwarfed as giant slices of cake, enormous babies and lollipops the size of small children took to the floor in spinning, swirling dance and merry song. The cheerful scene is only a tiny peek into the amount of holiday cheer these students — aged 4 to 14 — have in store for the public at the St. Mary’s School’s annual Christmas Musical. The 2016 event, “Candy Cane Lane,” promises a powerful performance, principal Jennifer Beller said. Beller said the students, under the direction of music teacher Nikki Crathorne, began preparing for the event early in the academic year, but their musical education knows no season.
2011 10 years ago
Six Moscow children spent the past three years eating “kids meals” at Kentucky Fried Chicken and collecting the coupons inside. As their stack of coupons grew, the group sometimes was tempted to eat at other restaurants. But they stayed focused on their goal, to collect 50 coupons and earn a bicycle by this Christmas. In November, they had amassed the 50 coupons required to order a 20-inch Huffy bicycle, which they donated to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Children involved were Aleigha Veien-Dixon, Ella Renzelman-Catt, Sidney Williams, Adam Mason-Dynes, Caden Walsh, and Zephan Dynes, 4.