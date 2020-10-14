2019 One year ago today
Several hundred people of all ages took advantage of clear skies to press apples, examine pond critters and take a horse-drawn wagon ride at the annual Phillips Farm Fall Festival at Virgil Phillips Farm Park north of Moscow. Many children at the Phillips event gravitated toward the apple press. They either placed apples in the grinder, cranked a wheel to grind the apples or turned the press, squeezing out the fruit’s juices into a bucket. … The city of Moscow and the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency each budgeted $60,000 this fiscal year to scope out a plan to improve the downtown’s deteriorating infrastructure. A consultant team will be hired to help the two entities examine the conditions of the streets, sidewalks, curbs, benches, planters, light fixtures and other elements in the downtown core and devise a concept plan to address them.
2015 Five years ago today
A study from the University of Idaho’s McClure Center for Public Policy Research shows Idaho has become steadily more urban since the Great Recession. The trend has some worried about the future of the state’s rural communities. Currently about two-thirds of Idaho’s population is found in counties the study considered to be urban, including the areas around Idaho Falls, Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Lewiston. The remaining third live in rural counties. That’s still more than the national average of about 15 percent. … A team of researchers at Washington State University will spend the next five years working to improve cybersecurity and resiliency of energy delivery systems. The U.S. Department of Energy will invest more than $34 million in two projects designed to improve the security of the nation’s electric grid and oil and natural gas infrastructure from cyberthreats.
2010 10 years ago today
Piano refurbisher Clint Hughes moved here from Southern California a little more than a year ago so his children could attend Logos School. He has been rebuilding pianos for about 15 years. He said there are 10,000 parts in a piano, and in a complete restoration, he will have touched every one of them. … Malcom Renfrew barely uses his walker as he takes one of his regular strolls around Moscow’s Good Samaritan Village, cutting a dapper path through the brisk fall air and morning sunlight. As always, he was well dressed, with a black Idaho Vandals jacket zipped tightly up to his neck and a crisp straw hat angled slyly on his head. On his 100th birthday, the University of Idaho emeritus chemistry professor is doing alright.